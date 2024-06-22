Won't let Minister Kishan Reddy move freely in Telangana if NEET issue not resolved, threaten student unions

A protest was called for outside the residence of G Kishan Reddy, Minister for Coal and Mines, Government of India, in Hyderabad today, June 22. The protest was led by National Students' Union of India (NSUI) and Left-backed student unions.

The protests were called owing to all the irregularities around the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test - Undergraduate (NEET-UG) and the controversies revolving around other exams as well, stated a report by PTI.

Slogans were raised against the union minister and the police, promptly proceeded to remove them from the spot.

Member of the Legislative Assembly (MLC) from Telangana Congress, Balmoor Venkat, demanded reconduction of NEET-UG and an inquiry into the exam by a sitting judge.

If the NEET row is not resolved, the student unions "would not allow Kishan Reddy and MoS (Minister of State) (Home) Minister Bandi Sanjay to move freely in Telangana", Balmoor declared during the protests.