UG admission deadline extended in Assam due to severe flood

Monsoon floods are troubling the state of Assam. To such an extent that the Department of Higher Education, Government of Asam, has extended the admission date to undergraduate (UG) programmes in the colleges of the state. The students are failing to reach the educational institutions for admission due to the flood situation, notified an official.

As stated in the latest directive, the last date of admission, as per the first merit list, has been specified as June 21. But colleges can continue to admit students till June 23, stated a report by IANS.

The merit lists will be out in two installments. Students will be able to take admissions between June 26 and 28. Spot admissions are scheduled to begin on June 29.

If vacant seats are found post the admission process of two rounds, those students who weren't included in the merit list can be admitted.

Also, 20% of seats in all colleges have been reserved for Common University Entrance Test (CUET) pass candidates. The admissions to these seats will also commence after June 29.

Karimganj, Hailakandi and Cachar, it is these three districts which were largely affected due to the second spell of floods in Assam and the colleges are noting a low turnout of students.

As many areas are submerged under flood water, students are unable to make it to colleges a senior official from Karimganj district informed.