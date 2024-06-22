Release 'job calendar', demands BJP's youth wing while protesting outside TSPSC

Janata Yuva Morcha (BJYM), the youth wing of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), held a protest today, Saturday, June 22, right outside the Telangana State Public Service Commission (TSPSC), Hyderabad. Their demand was the release of the 'job calendar', which would inform about the recruitment of 25,000 teachers and other positions, stated a report by PTI.

Sevella Mahender, President, BJYM, headed the protest which took the form of a dharna outside the front office of the Telangana State Public Service Commission in Hyderabad.

The BJYM President demanded that the 'job calendar' be released by the state government so that recruitment can be taken up. This is to take up recruitment, qualifying candidates of Group-1 (state service) preliminary examination in a ratio of 1:100, increasing the number of posts in Group-2, Group-3 exam notifications and recruitment of 25,000 teachers under the District Selection Committee (DSC) system.

In February, the state government issued a notification for the recruitment of 11,000 plus teachers through the District Selection Committee (DSC) examination system.