Diabetes medication as drug therapy for sleep-related disorder? Study shows potential

Tirzepatide, known to manage type 2 diabetes, has shown potential as the first effective drug therapy for Obstructive Sleep Apnea (OSA), a new study has proved.

OSA is connected with sleep, wherein, the breathing is irregular owing to a complete or partial blockage of the upper airway.

Published in the New England Journal of Medicine, the study showed the treatment’s potential to enhance the quality of life for several around the world who are affected by OSA.

“This study marks a significant milestone in the treatment of OSA, offering a promising new therapeutic option that addresses both respiratory and metabolic complications,” said Atul Malhotra, MD, lead author of the study, professor at UC San Diego Health, stated a report by IANS.

Low blood oxygen level and risk of cardiovascular problems like hypertension and heart failure is what OSA can lead to. Approximately, there are 936 million OSA patients worldwide, research which was led by Malhotra, revealed.

This study involved 469 participants who have been diagnosed with clinical obesity and are living with moderate-to-severe OSA.

The 469 participants were administered 10 or 15 mg of the drug by injection or placebo and the impact of tirzepatide was noted over 52 weeks. It was noted that breathing interruptions dropped during sleep, which is a key way to measure OSA.

A few participants even reached a point where CPAP therapy might not be necessary.

It was also noted that the therapy improved other points related to OSA, such as reducing the risk factors of cardiovascular diseases and improving body weight.

"This new drug treatment offers a more accessible alternative for individuals who cannot tolerate or adhere to existing therapies. We believe that the combination of CPAP therapy with weight loss will be optimal for improving cardiometabolic risk and symptoms," shared Malhotra.

"This improvement was much greater than what was seen in participants that were given a placebo," the study mentioned.