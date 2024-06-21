All the changes Uttar Pradesh board is bringing about in Class IX and X

A few important changes are in line for Class IX and X students of Uttar Pradesh Board (Uttar Pradesh State Board of High School and Intermediate Education) students, all in tandem with the new National Education Policy (NEP) 2020

Ten, that's the number of subjects students of Class IX in UP Board will be studying. Initially, the number was six.

In adherence to the three-langauge formula, which will be implemented, every student will now study at least three languages.

Have any suggestions regarding the same? You have time till June 29 to share it with the UP Board. These aforementioned changes will be brought in for over 50 lakh students from Class IX and X who are studying in over 27,000 schools associated with UP Board, as stated in a report by IANS.

Apart from Hindi being mandatory for all students, from the academic session of 2025-2026 of Class IX and the academic session of 2026-2027 of Class X, the three language policy will be implemented.

Students can choose two languages from the following options:

- Sanskrit

- Gujarati

- Urdu

- Punjabi

- Bengali

- Marathi

- Assamese

- Odia

- Kannada

- Kashmiri

- Sindhi

- Tamil

- Telugu

- Malayalam

- Nepali

- Pali

- Arabic

- Persian

- English

Uttar Pradesh Board Secretary Divyakant Shukla said Math, Science, and Social Science will be compulsory.

Home Science, Anthropology, Commerce, NCC, Computer, Agriculture, or Environmental Science — students have to select one subject.

When it comes to Art Education, the opinions are painting, music, singing, or music playing.

Physical and Health Education has the following options: Moral, Yoga, Sports and Physical Education, and socially useful productive work. And as far as vocational education goes, students can choose from 31 subjects.

There will be a written examination of 30 marks and an internal assessment of 70 marks in Physical, Art, and Vocational Education. While the other subjects will include a written examination of 80 marks and an internal assessment of 20 marks.

The total marks for the high school marksheet will now be 1,000, which is up from the previous 600 marks.

Each subject will carry 100 marks, with 80 marks for the final exam and 20 marks for internal assessment.

A grading system will be introduced with the new curriculum changes. The question paper format will also change.