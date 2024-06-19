NEET UG protests: "Will not let anyone play with children's future", says AAP's youth wing

The Aam Aadmi Party's (AAP) youth wing took up the cause of NEET UG irregularities and regarding the same, processed to protest in front of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan's residence in New Delhi. This happened today, Wednesday, June 19. Their demand was the cancellation of the medical entrance exam, stated a report by PTI.

"These children are the future of the country. We will not let anyone play with their future", declared the youth wing of AAP on social media platform X.

It may be recalled that currently, the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test- Undergraduate (NEET UG) is embroiled in several controversies including paper leaks, mismanagement, malpractices, grace marks issue and a whole lot more. Many cases have been filed in the Supreme Court as well as Delhi and Calcutta High Court and are being heard.

Regarding the protest...