"Place of learning cannot serve as a forum for disputes": Jahangir National University Director; trailer out now

The trailer of an upcoming movie Jahangir National University (JNU) was released Tuesday, June 18, reported PTI.



The trailer of the controversial movie portrays the turmoil on the university campuses. There are certain dialogues in the movie such as "Yaha se seedhe sansad mein..." (From here, directly to the Parliament) that not only show student politics but also highlight its dark sides. Certain ideological differences are also depicted in the trailer, showing the clash of ideologies on a divided campus.



Director Vinay Sharma told PTI that he has tried to deeply look into the issues that are of national interest and further highlighted that a place of learning cannot serve as a "forum of disputes."



"There are plots to use the nation's most delicate issues as a weapon to split the country. The movie Jahangir National University discusses the idea that a place of learning cannot serve as a forum for disputes. I have no doubt that this movie will spark a national dialogue," he said in a statement.



Collectively, the trailer of the movie was dropped by the producers and actors of the movie namely, Urvashi Rautela, Piyush Mishra, Ravi Kishan, Siddharth Bodke, Vijay Raj, Rashmi Desai, Atul Pandey, and Shivjyoti Rajput, and others.



The film was termed as a propaganda movie by many netizens whilst many had commented that the movie might portray facts and is a blockbuster in the making.



The movie is scheduled to release in theatres on June 21.



