Mangan district, Sikkim: List of clusters where gov't schools will be closed due to landslides, road blockades

In the light of property damage and blockades of road, the administration of Mangan district, Sikkim, today, Tuesday, June 18, ordered the closure of all government schools with immediate effect. This was mainly due to safety concerns with regard to students.

The order by Hem Kumar Chettri, District Magistrate, stated that government schools in these clusters will remain closed:

- Manul, Singhik, Mangan and Mangshilla clusters of Mangan block

- Lingdong, Hee Gyathang, Passingdong, Lingzya, Tingvong and Gor clusters of Dzongu block

It was stated in the order that the district magistrate was of the view that since there has been damage to property and road blockages in various parts of the district of Mangan induced by relentless rains that occurred on June 12 and 13, it would be unsafe for students to attend these schools, stated a report by PTI.

The heads and staff of schools shall remain in the station, the order informed, also adding that the decision shall come into force with immediate effect and shall remain valid till further orders are issued regarding the same.

Continous rains since June 12 wreaked havoc in Mangan, causing numerous landslides, and severing connectivity to many parts of the district, stated a report by PTI.