Homeopathy doctor duped of Rs 16.32 lakh in lieu of MBBS admission in UP university

Four individuals from Gujarat's Mehsana are facing charges for purportedly deceiving a homoeopathy doctor. According to the PTI report, the victim paid Rs 16.32 lakh with the expectation of securing admission to a medical course in Uttar Pradesh (UP) but received a fake degree instead.



The case is based on a complaint filed by Suresh Patel (41), a holder of a Bachelor of Homeopathic Medicine and Surgery (BHMS) degree. On June 14, the Nandasan police registered a case under sections 406 (breach of trust) and 420 (cheating), inspector J G Vaghela told PTI.



The First Information Report (FIR) was lodged by the police against Dr Premkumar Rajput, a resident of Nainital, Dr Shaukat Khan of Moradabad, and South Delhi residents Arun Kumar and Anand Kumar.



Victim offered course at Bundelkhand University

The FIR states that Patel, who is currently employed at a private hospital in Nandasan village, came across a website offering admissions into an MBBS course at Bundelkhand University in Jhansi, Uttar Pradesh.

Later, Patel connected with Dr Rajput, whose number was given on the website, to get more details about the course offered and later, agreed to pay the fees after having detailed conversations.



The accused further informed Patel that he would be receiving a degree from the Bundelkhand University after completing the five-and-a-half-year course, and the complainant was ready to leave his job and move to UP for studies.



Later, Patel deposited the amount in different bank accounts as provided by the accused between July 2018 and March 2019, and they assured him that the course would commence soon. However, Patel failed to establish contact with them later, reported PTI.



Victim received courier containing fake certificates

In March 2019, Suresh Patel received a courier at his workplace containing mark sheets, a degree certificate, and various registration certificates in his name. These documents purportedly had registration numbers issued by the Medical Council of India (MCI) and Gujarat Medical Council. However, both the MCI and the university administration confirmed later that these documents were counterfeit.



In response to this discovery, in 2019, Patel filed a complaint with the Mehsana police regarding the fraud.