Chhattisgarh: Gov't extends summer holidays till June 25; cites students' health as priority

The Chhattisgarh government has prolonged the summer vacation for students for all schools in the state due to intense heat, stated a PTI report.

As per the announcement, the state's school education department schools will remain closed until June 25. This order was put into effect late Sunday evening, on July 16.



Previously, the state government had scheduled the summer break for all schools from April 22 to June 15.



Gov't extends vacation prioritising students' health

Considering the adverse effects on student health due to the severe heat conditions in the state, the government has extended the summer vacation until June 25, according to the order.

Schools will now reopen on June 26, as per the PTI report.



On Sunday, the maximum temperature in the state capital, Raipur, and in Rajnandgaon was approximately 39 degrees Celsius, according to the weather department.



The meteorological department says the state will get rains soon

The Meteorological (MeT) Centre in Raipur stated on June 16, that thunderstorms accompanied by lightning and gusty winds are likely to occur in isolated areas across the state over the next four days.



It further mentioned that conditions are favourable for the further advancement of the southwest monsoon into more parts of the state within the next four to five days.



On Sunday, Raipur (Lalpur station) recorded a maximum temperature of 39.3°C, Rajnandgaon 39°C, Pendra 40.2°C, Bilaspur 30.8°C, Ambikapur 32.6°C, and Jagdalpur 35.2°C, according to the MeT Centre.