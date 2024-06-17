ChatGPT couldn't qualify UPSC last year, but PadhAI cracked it! Watch to find out how

When Artificial Intelligence (AI)-based app, PadhAI, attempted the UPSC preliminary exams 2024, did you know how much it scored? It scored a whopping 170 out of 200. That too within seven minutes! Needless to say that the marks are head and shoulders above the general score, which is, 100.

If not rank one, the score at least places PadhAi in the top 10 nationally.

This feat was achieved on Sunday, June 16, just post the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) preliminary exam while the education sector's stakeholders, the UPSC community and others looked on at The Lalit Hotel in New Delhi.

"This is the highest score achieved in the last 10 years of UPSC exams. We believe that while our event is first of its kind, in a few years, such events will become commonplace as several educational institutions race to solve papers quickly and precisely with AIs," PadhAI's CEO Karttikeya Mangalam said.

Want to catch the entire session? Check it out on their YouTube channel as the whole event was live streamed.