J&K: 10-day NCC training camp near LoC organised by Indian Army

The Indian Army organised a ten-day National Cadet Corps (NCC) training camp near the Line of Control (LoC) in Gurez, Bandipora district of North Kashmir, reported ANI.

Conducted by the three J&K Battalion of the NCC from Baramulla, the camp witnessed the participation of as many as 346 cadets from various remote areas including Uri, Kupwara, Handwara, Sopore, Pattan, Bandipora, Machil, Tangdhar, and Baramulla.

The camp, designed to instil patriotism, leadership, and discipline among cadets, featured drill exercises, weapon training, map reading, and radiotelephony.

It also provided a platform for showcasing talents through competitions in debates, painting, and volleyball, emphasising physical fitness, mental agility, and character development.

The J&K camp in Baramulla, a ten-day annual training session, is the second one this year, following an earlier camp in Uri. It saw participation from 200 junior division cadets and 146 senior division cadets, Commanding Officer (CO) 3rd JK NCC, MS Kumar, said.

NCC cadets appreciated the initiative, highlighting the benefits such camps offer in their personal growth and readiness.

A cadet from Kupwara shared that he learned a great deal during the camp and hoped these camps would continue to be held regularly, added ANI.

Another cadet, Wagar Younus, spoke about how the camp taught him discipline, unity, and weapon handling. He felt privileged to participate and extended his gratitude to the Indian Army for organising the initiative.