Awareness on prevention of road accidents should be spread among youngsters: Madras HC

The Madras High Court on Friday, June 14, said awareness should be spread among students of schools and colleges on prevention of road accidents.

While hearing a petition seeking to exempt doctors from the ban on usage of stickers on vehicles, Justice V Bhavani Subbaroyan said several vehicles are seen sporting unauthorised stickers even after the restrictions were put in place, stated a report by The New Indian Express.

She wondered what action is taken against vehicles sporting party flags. Saying that a separate lane must be created for two-wheelers in city roads for safe travel, the judge stressed the need to spread awareness among students on prevention of road accidents.

The petition was filed by Dr K Srinivasan, General Secretary of Tamil Nadu Doctors Welfare Association, seeking exemption for doctors from the restrictions on usage of unauthorised stickers on vehicles since the doctors have to rush to hospitals and clinics whenever emergency cases have to be attended. A vacation court had a granted temporary exemption.

Road rage and accidents are very common, more so among youngsters. The most recent incident being the Pune Porsche crash, in which, a juvenile rammed his car into two IT professionals on a bike and the duo died. The investigation is on in the case.