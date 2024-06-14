Education Ministry's advisory on menstrual hygiene management during Board exams says this...

To ensure the health, dignity, and academic success of female students during examination, several proactive steps were announced by Department of School Education and Literacy, Ministry of Education, Government of India. This was specifically during their Class X and XII Board exams.

In a statement put out by the Ministry of Education, the various challenges faced by female students due to limited or lack of availability of sanitary products and menstrual hygiene facilities during exams was recognised.

Owing to the same, the Department of School Education and Literacy (DoSEL) put out an advisory addressing all the states as well as Union Territories (UTs), the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE), Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan (KVS), and Navodaya Vidyalaya Samiti (NVS), stated a report ANI.

"Menstrual hygiene management is a significant aspect of a girl's overall well-being and should not come in the way of her academic performance. DoSEL prioritises menstrual hygiene management in schools to support female students during 10th and 12th board examinations," the ministry added.

The key steps, as mentioned by the Ministry of Education in the statement, include the availability of sanitary products, including free sanitary pads, at the Class X and XII Board exam centres for female students. Female students will also be allowed to take the required restroom breaks to address menstrual needs.

Educational programmes to be taken up to raise awareness among students, teachers and staff members regarding the same, aimed at reducing the stigma around menstruation.

The DoSEL laid stress on treating female students with respect when it comes to their menstrual needs so that they feel empowered and supported when appearing for their exams.