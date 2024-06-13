Congress leader Sachin Pilot to speak at Oxford University on June 14

Oxford University in the United Kingdom has invited senior Congress leader Sachin Pilot to address its students on Friday, June 14.

The university has invited Pilot to share his views and have a detailed interaction with the students and the faculty on a wide range of issues, stated a report by ANI.

The event is open to the public and can be accessed online as well, said a member of Pilot's team.

"I will be speaking at the Oxford University's Blavatnik School of Government on Friday, 14th June at 2 PM (UK) / 6.30 PM (India). I look forward to an engaging interaction with the students and faculty members there. The event is open to the public and can be joined online," Pilot said in a post on X.

Sachin Pilot is also Member of the Rajasthan Legislative Assembly.

Among the Indians who have had the chance to speak at Oxford University is Supreme Court advocate Tanvi Dubey.

On June 7, the noted advocate posted a tweet on social media platform X saying, "Honoured to contribute to this and get an opportunity to deliver the introductory remarks at the Oxford Union, where Hon’ble the Chief Justice of India delivered his key address."