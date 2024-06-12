Students lay siege to Thanjavur excise office over NEET UG fiasco

The members of the Students' Federation of India (SFI) on Tuesday, June 11, laid siege to the office of the Deputy Assistant Commissioner of the Goods and Services Tax (GST) and Central Excise in Thanjavur, Tamil Nadu, as a mark of protest against irregularities reported in the recently held National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (NEET) for Undergraduate (UG) medical admissions.

The members of the SFI took out a procession from the Balaji Nagar bus stop and tried to enter the central Excise office, stated a report in The New Indian Express.

The police set up iron barricades in front of the gate and stopped the students. Following this, a scuffle broke out between the protesters and the police.

Later, the students squatted on the floor near the entrance and raised slogans demanding the scrapping of NEET which they alleged denied opportunity to students from socially and economically backward students to study medicine.

The police detained 21 student protesters. Later in the evening, they were released.

Several protests are breaking out in India regarding the alleged paper leaks, grace marks, mismanagement, malpratices and other issues associated with NEET UG this year. There are several court cases filed in the Supreme Court, Delhi High Court and the Calcutta High Court as well.