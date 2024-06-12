How is the upcoming IIM near Guwahati coming along? Assam CM finds out

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Tuesday, June 11, inspected the site for the Indian Institute of Management (IIM) in Kamrup district near Guwahati where the recently approved institute will come up.

Sarma told reporters that he hoped the new institute, to be mentored by IIM Ahmedabad as the mentor institute, will start functioning soon from a temporary campus till the new campus comes up at Marabhita under the Palashbari assembly constituency of the district, stated a report by PTI.

"The details will be finalised after discussions with Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan when I will visit New Delhi," he said.

Sarma said that his focus till August 2025 will be on development alone and, "I will talk about politics only after that".

The CM was accompanied by Education Minister Ranoj Pegu to review the site near Guwahati which will be among the select few cities to house premier educational institutions such as IIM, Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) and the National Law University.

Sarma announced last week that the Prime Minister had given a special gift to the people of Assam by approving the setting up of an IIM in the state, making it an educational hub in Eastern India and also help in fulfilling the economic aspirations of the people.

He said the state government had been pursuing the matter with the Centre for the past 18 months and had presented its case to Pradhan, besides requesting Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the same.

The state government has offered land and logistical support for the new institute, which will come up on a plot of 76.8332 hectares of land in Marabhita.

IIM Ahmedabad as the mentor institute has been asked to prepare a detailed project report, in consultation with the secretary of the Assam Higher Education Department which will be submitted to the Union Education Ministry for further action.