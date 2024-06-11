Assam Rifles, Medhavi Skills University to help families of personnel with skill, educational opportunities

Assam Rifles, India's oldest paramilitary force, on Monday, June 10, signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Medhavi Skills University (MSU) to provide skill-based degree and diploma programmes for the wards and spouses of its serving, retired and battle casualty and physical casualty and retired Assam Rifles personnel.

This landmark agreement aims to honour and support the families of those who have dedicated their lives to the nation, stated a report by ANI.

The MoU was signed by Major General Jai Singh Bainsla, Subedar Major (SM), Additional Director General of Assam Rifles and Kuldip Sarma Co-founder & Pro-Chancellor, Medhavi Skills University, in a formal ceremony held at the Assam Rifles Headquarters in Shillong, the press release by Assam Rifles said.

A key highlight of the MoU is the educational opportunity it provides, offering priority admission to skill-based programmes at MSU for the wards and spouses of serving, retired, and deceased Assam Rifles personnel.

The concessions include reserving a minimum of 150 seats in undergraduate programmes at MSU for the wards and spouses of Assam Rifles personnel who are serving, retired, or deceased. Additionally, a minimum of 50 seats in postgraduate programmes will also be reserved for the wards and spouses of these personnel.

There will also be a 50% concession in tuition fees for wards, spouses of personnel of the AR that are serving/ retired/ died in harness along with a 10% concession in hostel accommodation fees for the same.

The press release also highlighted a 100% tuition fee concession for Veer Naris and the wards of battle casualties whereas 80% concession in tuition fees for wards and spouses of gallantry award winners and retired AR personnel in receipt of gallantry award medals, and battle casualty.