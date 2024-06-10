Karnataka schools' association raises concerns over students migrating from state to other boards

Are students migrating from the state board to another board in Karnataka? This is what the Associated Managements of Primary and Secondary Schools in Karnataka (KAMS) have written to the Karnataka State Commission for the Protection of Child Rights (KSCPCR) about. The association is seeing the commission's intervention in protecting the rights of students in the state board.

The association has alleged that due to the education department’s lackadaisical approach, the students in the state are unable to perform at par with other boards, affecting their future, stated a report by The New Indian Express.

The various changes in the curriculum, textbooks and exams have led to confusion for the past year for lower classes that are “discriminatory” and are not at par with the NCERT syllabus.

The letter also reads that KSCPCR should conduct an investigation into the matter and step in to protect the rights of the children.

Shashi Kumar D, General Secretary, KAMS alleged that in the last four years, there has been a large migration of students from the state board to the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) and ICSE (Indian School Certificate Examination). If this persists, private state boards will cease to exist.

“In this year itself, private schools have lost at least 10-15% admissions due to the way state board is functioning. Parents feel that other boards are providing better quality education and have less interference.” He added that given that many top performing students in several entrance exams for different fields are from either CBSE or ICSE.

“Parents have the notion that their child is missing out on an opportunity. The state board does not follow spiral or integrated curriculum, depriving many of the competitiveness needed in education,” Kumar explained.

The letter states that the pre-primary and primary classes are the ones missing out on a good foundation that needs to be addressed and called it a “system failure.”