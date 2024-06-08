School student alleges assault by schoolmates; Kerala gov't orders probe

The Kerala government initiated a probe into an alleged ragging incident following a complaint filed by a student at a state-run school in Wayanad district. As per PTI reports, a Class X student has alleged that he was subjected to brutal assault by his schoolmates using scissors.

After the incident, the student was hospitalised for treatment. Upon learning the matter, General Education Minister V Sivankutty instructed the Joint Director of Education (Academics), A Aboobakar, to conduct a departmental inquiry into the alleged incident and submit a report. Additionally, the minister directed the Deputy Director of Education (Wayanad) to visit the school where the incident occurred and meet the victim-student and his parents, as reported by PTI.

Sivankutty discussed the issue with the Wayanad police superintendent and spoke to the student’s mother and the president of the Parents and Teachers Association (PTA) of the school over the phone, the minister’s office said. “Ragging would not be permitted on school campuses at any cost,” the minister added.

If you have been ragged or willing to report any such incidents, here are the helpline details: 24x7 toll-free number: 1800-180-5522 and email at helpline@antiragging.in.