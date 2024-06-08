AAP demands SC-monitored SIT probe into NEET UG irregularities

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) demanded a Supreme Court-monitored Special Investigation Team (SIT) probe into the alleged irregularities in the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test Undergraduate (NEET-UG) 2024. During a press conference held today, June 8, AAP said it is a serious matter concerning the future of the country's youths.

AAP leader Jasmine Shah slammed the BJP saying most of the allegations that point to a "big scam" in the exam have come from states ruled by the saffron party. He said the first reports of paper leaks came from Bihar and Gujarat. Then it was found that six of the 67 toppers were from one centre in Haryana's Jhajjar, PTI reported.

The results of NEET UG 2024 were announced on June 4, 2024, by the test conducting agency National Testing Agency (NTA). The alleged irregularities include: Grace marks, paper leak allegations, 67 candidates securing All-India Rank (AIR) Number One, and six to seven toppers from the same centre.

"The National Testing Agency is silent over questions on the paper leak and its scope, which could be extensive. Again, grace marks given to some students is also inexplicable and there is no transparency in it," Shah charged.

AAP resolutely stands with the country's youth in this matter as it concerns the future of lakhs of students, he added, saying "We demand a Supreme Court-monitored SIT probe into all the irregularities so that the truth comes out."