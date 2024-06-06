Srinagar's medical student suspended & booked over blasphemous post

Today, June 6, police in Srinagar registered a criminal case against a non-local medical student of Government Medical College (GMC) in Srinagar for allegedly posting religiously sensitive content on a call application.

Disclosing details, a police officer said, "Srinagar Police has taken cognizance of the incident of posting of sensitive content against religious sentiments of a particular community by one student of GMC Srinagar." The police have filed a case following the GMC Srinagar administration's communication regarding the matter, as stated in a report by PTI.

Following the incident, appeals were made to the common public to desist from spreading rumours/false information and avoid falling prey to the propaganda of anti-social elements. Additionally, the officer informed that legal action would be taken against those who are found to be involved in any provocative or instigation acts.





Protests began

On Wednesday, June 5, protests broke out at GMC Srinagar over a post by a non-local medical student allegedly against the Prophet Mohammad. A protest at the GMC campus saw dozens of students and junior doctors raise their voice against the act of the student who allegedly posted a blasphemous display picture on an app.

It is reported that the student was suspended and the inquiry regarding the matter is pending.