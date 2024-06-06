Bengaluru students bag gold medal in Science Olympiad Foundation exam 2024

Two students from Bengaluru emerged as top rankers in the Science Olympiad Foundation (SOF) exam for 2024. According to a statement issued by the foundation, the two students are Pritam Saha, a Class VI student from Presidency School and Rishabh Subhankar, a Class VI student from National Public School Indiranagar.

While Saha achieved Rank 1 in the National Science Olympiad, Subhankar topped the International Mathematics Olympiad. Both students earned an international gold medal, a certificate, and a cash prize.

This year's SOF witnessed the participation of several students across 700 countries, including over 4,34,950 students from Bengaluru. Notable schools from Bengaluru whose students participated include JSS Public School, and Delhi Public School Bengaluru East.

To felicitate the winners, their teachers and principals for the academic year, SOF recently hosted an awards ceremony in New Delhi with former Chief Justice of India Justice Dipak Misra and author Chetan Bhagat as chief guests. "The top 26 principals and 60 teachers from 70 participating countries, whose students performed exceptionally well, were honoured with monetary awards, mementoes, and citations," read the statement.

Moreover, various initiatives such as scholarships for meritorious girl children from economically weaker sections and students from Defense Services families who excel in academics, were announced during the ceremony.