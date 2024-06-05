NEET UG 2024: "Speaking to friends helped me overcome stress," shares top ranker Shanmukh

Yesterday, June 4, the release of the National Eligibility Cum Entrance Examination - Undergraduate (NEET-UG) 2024 results was the talking point, coming second only to the other results that were released — Lok Sabha Elections 2024. Among the other contenders, G Shanmukh Vrishin was able to gain a rank of 54 in the category-wise ranking.

Shanmukh, who falls under the Scheduled Tribe (ST) category, earned a score of 670 out of 720. "My elder brother, who works in the same field, inspired me to pursue this career," he remarked in an interview with EdexLive. "Furthermore, gaining recognition and status in society also motivated me," he said.

Disclosing details about his preparation, he shared that Resonance Educational Institution provided Class XI and XII education along with NEET coaching. "My preparation was well-ordered and untroubled. I invested two years in NEET preparation, and the results are satisfactory," he said.

Amidst the rigorous study hours, Shanmukh found that speaking to friends and peers helped him prevail over saturation. "Taking small breaks and speaking to friends worked effectively for me and helped me remain focused on my preparation," he added.

Aspiring to pursue postgraduation (PG) abroad, Shanmukh seems confident enough that he will bag a seat at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), Bhubaneswar. Sharing a piece of advice for the upcoming aspirants, he said, "Keep it simple, make consistent efforts, prepare proper notes, and follow what is taught."