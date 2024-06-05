Kerala gov't firm on ensuring 220 school days this year? V Sivankutty speaks

The state government has decided to ensure 220 instructional days in schools in the current academic year as part of improving the quality of education.

General Education Minister V Sivankutty made the announcement at the state-level Praveshanotsavam programme at Government Higher Secondary School (HSS) in Elamakkara, Kochi, on Monday, June 3, marking the beginning of the new academic year, stated a report in The New Indian Express.

In the previous academic year, the government had attempted to fix the number of instructional days at 210 but had to slash it to 205 following fierce opposition by teachers’ unions. As per the new academic calendar, students will get 15 more instructional days this year, the minister said.

This would mean that many Saturdays will have to be converted as working days in schools.

In February, the Kerala High Court had directed the government to ensure 220 instructional days in this academic year as stipulated in the Kerala Education Rules (KER), stated The New Indian Express report.

“The government has no other way but to implement the High Court direction,” said a senior official of the general education department.

However, the proposal was again resisted by teachers’ unions which argued that converting Saturdays into working days would deprive children of the two holidays a week that have been put in place to ensure their mental and emotional well-being.

During a meeting with teachers’ union representatives, Sivankutty had said the government will soon issue an order stipulating 220 instructional days.