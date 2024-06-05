CBSE urges schools to prioritise fairness and accuracy in assessing practical exams

Today, Wednesday, June 5, the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has detected significant variation between theory and practical marks in certain subjects among 50% of students in over 500 schools and has advised schools to review their internal assessment procedures, officials informed. This was stated in a report by PTI.

The schools have been advised to prioritise fairness and accuracy in assessing practical examinations and ensure the process is realistic so that it adds substantial value to students' academic journey.

"The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has detected, through advanced AI (Artificial Intelligence) tools, a significant variation between theory and practical marks in certain subjects among 50% or more students in about 500 CBSE-affiliated schools, based on past years' result statistics," CBSE secretary Himanshu Gupta said.

"This variance highlights a need for meticulous assessment during practical examinations in schools. Consequently, the Board has issued an advisory to such schools to review their internal assessment procedures," he added.

"This advisory serves as a reminder to prioritise fairness and accuracy in assessing practical examinations, thereby enhancing the quality of education imparted in CBSE-affiliated institutions," he said, according to the report by PTI.