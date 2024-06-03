Tripura resident doctor "recovering" after being attacked by patient's kin in parking lot

Miscreants attacked a resident doctor identified as Dr Nikhil H at Agartala Government Medical College & Govind Ballabh Pant Hospital on June 1 during the medico's night shift.

Speaking about the unfortunate incident, the immediate senior to Nikhil, Dr Subhraneelay Das said, "According to Nikhil, he was attacked by three to four unidentified persons, mostly the patient's kin. While he was parking his vehicle ahead of night shift duty around 9.30 pm, an argument allegedly broke out between Nikhil and the others about parking."



"As they were more in number, they manhandled Nikhil. Upon noticing the attacks, the guards entered the scene immediately and safeguarded Nikhil," shared Das, who is also an executive member of the Federation of All India Medical Association (FAIMA).

In the pictures shared on social media, Nikhil could be seen being attacked by sharp weapons and as a result, was injured with several cuts on his head. When asked about his condition now, Das said Nikhil is recovering well. Native of Karnataka, Nikhil's parents are yet to arrive at the hospital.

CM orders fast-track inquiry

Das further disclosed that the Chief Minister of Tripura Prof Dr Manik Saha met the victim and ordered a fast-track inquiry into the alleged attack. Taking to social media on the night of June 2, the CM said one person involved in the incident had been arrested.