Tripura resident doctor "recovering" after being attacked by patient's kin in parking lot

Miscreants attacked a resident doctor identified as Dr Nikhil H at Agartala Government Medical College & Govind Ballabh Pant Hospital on June 1 during the medico's night shift.
Speaking about the unfortunate incident, the immediate senior to Nikhil, Dr Subhraneelay Das said, "According to Nikhil, he was attacked by three to four unidentified persons, mostly the patient's kin. While he was parking his vehicle ahead of night shift duty around 9.30 pm, an argument allegedly broke out between Nikhil and the others about parking."
"As they were more in number, they manhandled Nikhil. Upon noticing the attacks, the guards entered the scene immediately and safeguarded Nikhil," shared Das, who is also an executive member of the Federation of All India Medical Association (FAIMA).
In the pictures shared on social media, Nikhil could be seen being attacked by sharp weapons and as a result, was injured with several cuts on his head. When asked about his condition now, Das said Nikhil is recovering well. Native of Karnataka, Nikhil's parents are yet to arrive at the hospital.
CM orders fast-track inquiry
Das further disclosed that the Chief Minister of Tripura Prof Dr Manik Saha met the victim and ordered a fast-track inquiry into the alleged attack. Taking to social media on the night of June 2, the CM said one person involved in the incident had been arrested.
Condemning the unintended incident, CM inquired about the physical condition of the affected doctor, and directed the police administration to expedite the matter.
Das further said that Health Secretary Gitte Kirankumar Dinkarrao was directed to personally oversee the incident inquiry.
Support pours in
Condemning the attack, several medical associations and experts posted on X (formerly known as X).
FAIMA's tweet read, "Another incident of atrocities on Resident doctors coming from Agartala, TripuraDr. Nikhil H, a resident of Radiology in Agartala Government Medical College & GB hospital assaulted brutally by relatives of patient in OBG ward.We request @DrManikSaha2 to take immediate action."
The Federation of Resident Doctors’ Association's (FORDA) tweet read, "Dr. Nikhil H, a Radiology Resident at Agartala Government Medical College & GB Hospital (Tripura), was brutally assaulted with sharp weapons by relatives of patients right outside the trauma center. Despite the severity of the attack, the accused are still roaming free, with no action taken against them."
Indian Medical Association Junior Doctors Network (IMA JDU) posted, "IMA Junior Doctors Network condemns all three grievous acts of violence against the young doctors. We demand strict action against the culprits."
Reportedly, two other similar incidents occurred. On June 1, 2024, Dr Amlan Kumar Bhoi from Community Health Center (CHC) Kalimela, Malkangiri district, Odisha, was allegedly kidnapped by a group of people. It is speculated that the kidnappers may be Maoists.
In another incident, a resident doctor and assistant professor of Bhagwan Mahavir Institute of Medical Sciences, Nalanda, Bihar was assaulted. Following this, the residents' doctors have suspended non-emergency duties.