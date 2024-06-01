KSRTC student bus passes for 2024-25: Cost, discounts for SC/ST students, other details here

The Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) has announced that it will issue bus passes to students for 2024-25.

With schools and Pre-University (PU) colleges reopening, students have been told to apply for their bus passes through the Sevasindhu portal, stated a report by The New Indian Express.

According to KSRTC, the distribution process of student bus passes is made fully computerised, and those requiring passes must apply through the Sevasindhu portal only, by logging onto https://sevasindhuservices.karnataka.gov.in/buspassservices

The students can submit applications at Karnataka One, Grama One and Bangalore One centres, and will have to pay Rs 30 per application.

Students should download the declaration form from the Sevasindhu portal or the KSRTC website (https://ksrtc.karnataka.gov.in/studentpass).

On approval of the application, an SMS will be sent to the students' registered mobile number, indicating the name/address of the counter to collect the pass.

Students shall visit the designated counters and collect the bus pass by paying a prescribed fee. Fees can be paid through cash, cards or UPI.

Box:

For any grievances, students can contact:

8792662814 / 8792662816 / 8792662824 / 8792662825 / 8792662821

E-mail: sevasindhu@karnataka.gov.in

Or 8904085030, 080-49203888 e-mail: onehelpdesk@karnataka.gov.in

The students can call 080-26252625 or e-mail: callcentre@ksrtc.org for clarifications

For primary school students both in General and (Scheduled Castes/Scheduled Tribes) SC/ST category, the pass would cost Rs 150

For high school boys: General - Rs 750 | SC/ST - Rs 150

For high school girls: General - Rs 550 | SC/ST- Rs 150

College and Diploma: General - Rs 1050 | SC/ST - Rs 150

ITI: General - Rs 1550 | SC/ST-Rs 150

Evening/PhD: General - Rs 1,350 | SC/ST - Rs 150