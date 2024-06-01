Banas Medical College: Protesting interns allegedly face physical abuse

Medical interns from the Banas Medical College & Research Institute (BMCRI) in Palanpur, Gujarat, were allegedly harassed and beaten by college management while protesting against non-payment of stipends by the institute.

The protesting medical interns alleged that one of the protestors was slapped and beaten by the college management today, Saturday, June 1, on the second day of their protest.

Speaking on condition of anonymity, a protestor told EdexLive, “Today, we decided to go to the campus where a blood donation camp is being organised by the chairman. However, upon reaching, we were denied entry. All gates were locked and heavy security was also present. We decided to sit outside the gate where one person from the college management slapped one of the interns. They even tried to beat us up with bamboo sticks.”

The interns are protesting at Banas Medical College demanding a stipend of Rs 18,200 per month, as stipulated by the National Medical Commission (NMC). Currently, the interns are receiving a stipend of Rs 12,000.

Moreover, the interns have even alleged that they haven’t been given their stipends by the hospital, despite starting their internship two months ago.

“We tried to get the chairman to speak to us, that is the only thing we sought today. But he refused to meet us,” the protestors said.

Deploring the medical college’s response, Dr Arun Kumar, National General Secretary, United Doctors' Front Association (UDFA), also took to social media platform X.