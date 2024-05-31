Medical interns at Banas Medical College strike in demand of stipends

The protesting interns allege that they haven’t been given their stipends by the hospital, despite starting their internship two months ago. In addition, the interns also demanded that the hospital provide accommodation to them.

Speaking to EdexLive, one of the protestors says that they had presented their demands to the administration in several meetings before deciding to strike, but the latter's response was never positive.



“We were working for more than 52 hours a week during our internship period, and it is only fair that we are paid our dues. We have also asked the administration to offer us accommodation as this is a 24/7 job,” the protestor, who requests anonymity, says.



However, when they tried to approach the chairman of the hospital, they were told that the hospital couldn’t grant either of these demands, but the chairman promised to “see what he could do”, the protestor adds.



In a written notice sent to the chairman on March 18, the protestors reminded him of these demands and urged him to act on them.



The doctors requested the chairman to recognise their hard work and the position they were in and pay them a stipend of Rs 18,200 a month, as per the National Medical Commission (NMC) norms.