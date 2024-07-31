Odisha is on a skilling spree: Here's what it will do for polytechnic college students

The Government of Odisha launched three initiatives which will help lift the standards of education at the polytechnic institutes of Odisha.

Sampad Chandra Swain, Minister of State for Industries, Skill Development and Technical Education in Government of Odisha, launched the Polytechnic Rankings 2024 which ranks the best educational institutions in the state, stated a report by The New Indian Express.

What were the parameters the survey was based on with the help of the Quality Council of India?

- Academics

- Infrastructure

- Facilities

- Opportunities for students

Field visits were made to 132 polytechnics across Odisha for the same.

"The rankings, which cover both government and private polytechnics, are based on government-approved parameters. These rankings aim to promote healthy competition among polytechnics, benefiting the students of the state," the minister said.

The department has joined hands with Mac Milian to teach life skills like innovation and communication to students of government polytechnic colleges which will boost their employability.

"The programme will be implemented over a period of three years, primarily targeting students in their second and third years. Experts from Mac Millan will deliver the training at each government polytechnic," he said.

New websites were launched for:

- State Council for Technical Education & Vocational Training (SCTE&VT)

- Directorate of Technical Education and Training (DTE&T) and its central placement cell (CPC)

- Directorate of Skill Development And Entrepreneurship (DSDE)

"The new integrated platform initiated by SCTE&VT allows for efficient data exchange and one-stop information access. Each organisation will retain ownership of their respective websites with relevant data being shared across platforms. The CPC website now includes features for registration of aspiring students, alumni, and recruiting agencies, automating the recruitment process," Swain said.