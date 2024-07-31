Hyderabad: 24-year-old raped childhood friend, police is lookout for his friend

On Tuesday, July 30, a 24-year-old was arrested for raping a software engineer at a hotel in Vanasthalipuram. The police is on the lookout for his friend currently.

The main accused Yadla Gowtham Reddy and the survivor, who is from the Scheduled Caste (SC) community, are childhood friends.

When the survivor secured a job recently, the accused wanted to celebrate the occasion and requested her to come to Bommarillu (Sreerastu) Bar & Restaurant in Vanasthalipuram, stated a report by The New Indian Express.

While at the bar, the survivor was forced to drink four shots of vodka which made her feel unconscious. Then, he took her to a room and allegedly raped her, the police informed.

Later, Gowtham called his friend, Shivaji Reddy (30) and he allegedly raped her too. Currently, Shivaji is absconding.

When the survivor regained consciousness, she screamed and the two accused ran from the room. She called her friends who took her to a private hospital. Her brother filed a police complaint at Vanasthalipuram police station late on Monday night, July 29.

Special teams were formed by the police and Gowtham was arrested at Sampurna Hotel in Abdullapurmet on Tuesday evening, July 30. Search is on for Shivaji, the police informed.

The police registered a case under Section 70(1) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) for gang rape and relevant sections of the SC/ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act.