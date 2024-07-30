Srirangam: Student attacks fellow student, teacher with a knife over social media post

At a government-aided higher secondary school in Srirangam, a Class XII student was attacked with a knife by another student. This happened on the afternoon of Monday, July 29.

The teacher who tried to come in between sustained a cut on their forehead.

Due to a few social media comments, enmity started brewing between the two students, stated a report by The New Indian Express.

The Class XII boy is 17 years old, is from Thiruvanaikoil near Srirangam and is from the History group of the school. He posted a picture on Instagram and the other student from the Biology group commented with a smiley emoji.

This led to an argument between the duo. The biology student went back home to get a knife and attacked the History student and also attacked a teacher S Sivakumar (56) who was only trying to prevent a fight.

The Srirangam police rushed to the spot, admitted them to Srirangam government hospital for treatment, shifted them to Tiruchi Mahatma Gandhi Memorial Government Hospital (MGMGH) and are looking for the Biology student.