IAS aspirants' death: Protesting UPSC aspirants seek remedial measure, more compensation for kin

The Union Public Services Commission (UPSC) aspirants have been on a silent protest in Old Rajendra Nagar over the recent deaths of three coaching students owing to water logging in the basement of RAU's IAS Study Circle coaching centre. This was stated in a report by IANS.

Today, Tuesday, July 30, the protesting students asked the Delhi Government to increase the compensation amount to be given to the next of kin of the deceased.

They want the compensation to be in the range of Rs 1 crore to Rs 5 crore each for the families of the three UPSC aspirants who died in the July 27 incident, as against the Rs 10 lakh promised by the Delhi Government.

As per IANS, UPSC aspirant Daksh Sharma said, "We are on a silent protest. We don't have any strategy to fight with anyone. We want more compensation for the deceased. Rs 10 lakh is not the value of a life. The three people who died, and their families should receive Rs 1 crore at least."

Sharma further added, "To prevent such incidents from happening again, the government should shut down unauthorised underground coaching centres. The MCD (Municipal Corporation of Delhi) should also check PG (paying guest) accommodations and buildings with illegal expansions. Our protest will continue until proper SOPs (Standard Operating Procedures) are established."

Another UPSC aspirant, Robin told IANS, "We have many demands. First, provide Rs 5 crore compensation to the family of each deceased student. Second, a committee from the Ministry of Home Affairs should quickly take action on this. Third, the MCD should come and apologise along with the MLA and MP."