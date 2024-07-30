Delhi: Court to hear anticipatory bail plea of trainee IAS Puja Khedkar

According to a report by ANI, the Patiala Court of Delhi will hear the anticipatory bail of probationary Indian Administrative Services (IAS) officer Puja Khedejar, today, Tuesday, July 30.

This is in connection with an FIR (First Information Report) against her for allegedly "faking her identity to fraudulently avail attempts beyond the permissible limit" in the Civil Services examination.

Previously, the Delhi Police registered an FIR based on a complaint filed by the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) against Puja Manorama Dilip Khedekar.

In line with a press release by the UPSC, "In this matter, the Commission has earlier stated that it has also issued her a show cause notice for the cancellation of her selection and debarment from future examinations. From the investigation, it has been revealed that she fraudulently availed attempts beyond the permissible limit under the Examination Rules by faking her identity by way of changing her name, and her father's and mother's names. her photograph/signature, her email ID, mobile number and address."

Khekar was a provisionally recommended candidate for the Civil Service Examination. 2022.

The UPSC said it initiated a series of actions against her, including criminal prosecution, by filing a First Information Report (FIR) with the police authorities.

A show cause notice (SCN) has also been issued to cancel Khedkar's candidature for the Civil Services Examination 2022 and debarment from future examinations and selections, as per the Rules of Civil Services Examination 2022.

Furthermore, on July 16, Puja was relieved from the District Training Programme of the Government of Maharashtra.

She was recalled to the Lal Bahadur Shastri National Academy of Administration (LBSNAA) in Mussoorie and her training has been put on hold.

Following this, the letter from the Additional Chief Secretary, Nitin Gadre read, "LBSNAA Mussoorie has decided to keep your district training programme on hold and immediately recall you for further necessary action."

Additionally, the court said, "The complainant wants to oppose the present bail application through private counsel, therefore, the permission of the court, to advance the arguments in the bail application was granted to the counsel for the complainant. The complainant is also at liberty to file the 'objections', if any, on record during the proceedings of bail application. Applications stand disposed of accordingly. Be put up for arguments on the bail application on July 30."