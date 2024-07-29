Delhi death in coaching centre basement: "murder", "man-made disaster" opposition attack AAP

The death of three Civil Aspirants at a coaching centre due to flooding of its basement is being termed a "murder" and a "man-made disaster".

This is being done by the opposition political party against the Arvind Kejriwal-led Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) party.

Virendra Sachdeva, Chief, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), said that the youngsters had come here to build their future but fell "victims of corruption".

BJP's New Delhi MP Bansuri Swaraj claimed that it was on July 22 itself had brought to light the issue of waterlogging by locals but on July 24, but "he did not do anything" about it. The MP also alleged that the incident could be avoided.

"Pathak and the Kejriwal government's negligence led to the death of the three students," she said.

Congress' spokesperson Pawan Khera said, "The students had come from far-off places to study in Delhi. But what is the system for separating illegal structures from legal structures? Is the MCD looking into it? What about the drainage system? All these questions plague these controversies around these deaths," he said.

Delhi Congress chief Devender Yadav visited the area and held a candle march along with party workers there, stated a report by PTI.

Rajinder Nagar MLA and MCD in-charge Durgesh Pathak attacked the BJP, saying it neglected the city's drainage system for 15 years, and stressed on the need for a transparent investigation into the incident.