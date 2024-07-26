Kanwar Yatra: Uttar Pradesh gov't declares holidays for schools from July 26 to August 2

In view of the Kanwar Yatra, the Hapur administration in Uttar Pradesh has declared a holiday for all government and private schools for eight days from July 26 to August 2. Devotees across the nation began their Kanwar Yatra on July 22, on the occasion of the first Monday of Sawan, ANI reported.



With regards to this, Prerna Sharma, District Magistrate, Hapur, said, "Till now diversion was ordered only for heavy vehicles. From July 26 light vehicles will also be diverted. From July 26 to August 2, all the government and private schools have been given a holiday. This is done to ensure that nobody faces any issues while travelling. During this period all the government and public schools will remain closed."



Kunwar Yatra

Many devotees thronged temples dedicated to Lord Shiva to offer their prayers and also took a holy dip in the Ganga to mark the first Monday of Sawan. Devotees flock to temples, including the Mahakaleshwar temple in Ujjain, the Kashi Vishwanath temple in Varanasi, the Kali Paltan temple in Meerut, and the Jharkhandi Mahadev Temple in Gorakhpur, to offer their prayers.

It is reported that Haridwar saw an influx of pilgrims, prompting enhanced security arrangements. The area has been divided into 14 superzones, 35 zones, and 132 sectors for better management, ANI reported.