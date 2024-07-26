All you need to know about the upgrades in Tamil Pudhalvan scheme

The Government of Tamil Nadu has allocated Rs 360 crore for the implementation of the Tamil Pudhalvan Scheme for the current financial year. The scheme will be launched by Chief Minister MK Stalin himself in August.

The aim of the Tamil Pudhalvan Scheme is to offer financial assistance of Rs 1,000 per month to boys who are pursuing higher education after school, provided they pursued Classes VI to XII via a Tamil Medium government school or government-aided school in Tamil Nadu.

First, the Tamil Pudhalvan Scheme was limited to government school students but the scope has been widened now. Apart from location of funds, the Government of Tamil Nadu also released point-to-point guidelines for the scheme's implementation.

The Government Order (GO) which was released regarding the scheme stated that over 3.28 lakh students stand to benefit from the Tamil Pudhalvan scheme. Here are a few other points, as stated in a report by The New Indian Express:

- No cap on the number of students who can apply for the scheme from the same family, provided they are eligible

- Those who are chosen under this scheme need to pursue their higher education in educational institutions that are located in Tamil Nadu

- The subjects they pursue should be recognised by the government

- If one is pursuing their education through correspondence and educational institutions that are not recognised by the government, they cannot avail the scheme

To offer Rs 1,000 per month to girls pursuing their higher education after Classes Vi to XII in government and government-aided schools, the Pudhumai Penn scheme has already been implemented by the Government of Tamil Nadu.