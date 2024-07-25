Odisha Economic Survey 2023-24: State has highest Class IX, X dropout rate

Odisha is one of the states with the highest secondary level (Class IX and X) dropout rate in India at 27.29 per cent, according to the Odisha Economic Survey 2023–24 report which was published by the state government on Wednesday, July 25, 2024, as stated in a report by The New Indian Express.



The Gross Enrollment Ratio (GER) at primary and upper primary levels is also lower than the all-India average. The report said that while the students’ retention rate in the state has improved at the primary, elementary and secondary levels between 2017-18 and 2021-22, Odisha still has the highest secondary level dropout rate. Although there has been a 22.2 per cent reduction in dropout rate at the secondary level between 2014-15 and 2021-22.



GER in Odisha at upper primary, secondary, and higher secondary levels is 91.3 per cent, 80.4 per cent, and 43.6 per cent, respectively. However, GER at primary and upper primary levels is below the all-India average, it added.



The last UDISE+ 2021-22 report of the Ministry of Education pointed out that at the secondary level, 27.3 per cent of students (29.2 per cent boys and 25.2 per cent girls) dropped out of school before their transit to the higher secondary level in Odisha. This was the highest in the country, followed by Meghalaya at 21.7 and Bihar at 20.5.



While there are a total of 62,291 schools in the state, the enrollment figure stands at 75 lakh, TNIE reported.