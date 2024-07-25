Desire, determination will guide students to building Viksit Bharat: J&K LG Manoj Sinha

Desire and determination will guide students to harness opportunities and steadily contribute to building Viksit Bharat, Jammu and Kashmir (J&K) Lieutenant Governor (LG) Manoj Sinha said today, Thursday, July 25. Sinha, who presided over the third convocation of the Islamic University of Science and Technology (IUST) in Awantipora in Pulwama district, said the prime objective of education is to develop independent thinking in students.



"Desire & Determination, the two key factors will guide students to harness opportunities & steadily contribute to build Viksit Bharat. We're witnessing massive transformation in J&K's education sector," the office of J-K LG, quoting Sinha, said in a post on X.



He appreciated that from the 27 students who received gold medals on the occasion, 22 were female students.



"Addressed the convocation of Islamic University of Science & Technology. I was delighted to note that 22 of 27 students who received their gold medals today were girls. I acknowledge & appreciate commendable achievements of IUST in setting a shining example of gender equality," the post stated.



Additionally, he also emphasised the need for students to continuously innovate, PTI reported.



"Students need to continuously innovate to meet the local challenges and work towards a bright and prosperous future of the country. I believe that the prime objective of education is to create higher values & independent thinking in students to shape the destiny of the nation," the post, quoting Sinha, added.