Budget 2024: Telangana gov't proposes Rs 21,292 crores for Education Department

Today, July 25, the Telangana government allocated Rs 21,292 crores for the Education Department. According to PTI, the government presented a budget of Rs 2.91 lakh crore with a total of Rs 2.23 lakh crore in revenue and Rs 33,487 crore in capital expenditures.

The Deputy Chief Minister, in charge of the Finance portfolio, Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka, who tabled the budget in the Assembly, said the state government proposed to allocate Rs 72,659 crores to agriculture.

"Telangana's debt has reached the Rs 6.71 lakh crore mark. In the last 10 years, the state government debt has increased by ten times without any development proportionate to that," Bhatti pointed out, PTI reported.

As reported by TNIE on July 24, the deputy CM planned to establish residential and semi-residential schools with modern infrastructure. The deputy chief minister also promised that top-class educational institutions on par with the top-notch international schools will be established in the state.

The government will provide breakfast and lunch at semi-residential schools, Vikramarka said. “We are planning to construct two or three schools in every mandal with an outlay of Rs 80 to Rs 100 crore for each building,” he said, claiming that the district collectors and MLAs were instructed to identify suitable lands, TNIE reported.