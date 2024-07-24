Karnataka gov't will not cancel financial aid for SC/ST students for pursuing PhD abroad under Prabuddha Yojana

In a big relief to the students of marginalised communities, the Karnataka government has reversed its decision of cancelling financial assistance to the students pursuing PhDs in foreign institutions or universities. To recall, recently, the state government has implemented its decision to cancel the financial assistance to Scheduled Castes/Scheduled Tribe (SC/ST) students who pursue PhD courses in foreign universities under the Prabuddha Overseas Scholarship scheme.

This decision had led to concerns in the communities as students were demotivated from aiming to pursue further education abroad.

On July 21, the Minister for Social Welfare, Dr HC Mahadevappa announced the reversal of the decision via social media platform X. With regards to the matter, he tweeted in Kannada read, "Under the Prabuddha Yojana, there has been some confusion regarding Scheduled Caste students studying abroad for Ph.D.....I have informed the officials of our department to continue this project. I hereby request the members of the community not to create confusion in this matter."