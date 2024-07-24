CUET 2024 result date: NTA to announce CUET UG 2024 results soon; Check details here!

The Common University Entrance Test Undergraduate (CUET-UG) results will be declared anytime soon today, Wednesday, July 24, by the National Testing Agency (NTA), as stated in a report by Jagran Josh.

Candidates who took the exams can check their scores on the official website: exams.nta.ac.in by submitting the login credentials application number and password.

To recall, NTA conducted CUET UG in a hybrid mode (Computer Based Test - CBT plus pen and paper) on May 15, 16, 17, 18, 21, 22, 24, and 29 for around 13.48 lakh candidates. A re-test was conducted for affected candidates on July 19, 2024.

NTA released the provisional answer keys for the CUET 2024 re-exam on July 23 on the official website, exams.nta.ac.in/CUET-UG/.

Dissatisfied candidates were allowed to raise objections by today, July 24. Following this, a revised answer key will be released on whose basis CUET UG result 2024 will be announced.

Steps to check CUET UG result 2024

Candidates may check their entrance test results online. Go through the following steps to download the marks card:

Step 1: Visit the official website through any browser: exams.nta.ac. in or cuetug.ntaonline.in

Step 2: Next, click on the CUET UG result 2024 link available on the homepage

Step 3: Submit the application number and password

Step 4: NTA CUET Result 2024 will appear on the screen

Step 5: View and click on the download the marks card

Step 6: Take a printout of the same for future references

Marking scheme:

Candidates must be familiar with the marking criteria set by the authorities:

Correct answer: +5

Incorrect answer: -1

Unanswered/Marked for Review:0