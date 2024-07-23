Udupi: 17 students suffer minor injuries as private bus veers off the road

In a scare in Nagodi Ghat near Kollur in Udupi, Karnataka, a private bus strayed off the road as the driver lost control. As the bus veered off the road, 17 students suffered minor injuries. The bus was commuting from Shivamogga to Kundapur, stated a report by The New Indian Express.

The police informed that the incident happened between 8.45 am to 9 am on Monday, July 22. The driver lost control all of sudden and the exact cause is being investigated. Additional Superintendent of Police (SP) ST Siddalingappa arrived at the spot to look into the incident, stated a report by The New Indian Express.

Among those who are injured include seven high school students from Kollur as well as ten PU (Pre-University) students. The private bus was ferrying students as they were coming back from their Sunday holiday from their native places in Shivamogga district to Kollur.

Among the injured students, ten were admitted to taluk government hospital in Kundapu and were discharged after doctors confirmed that there was no risk to them. Three students have suffered bone fractures.

Byndoor Block Education Officers (BEO) Nagesh also visited the spot. The front portion of the bus was damaged in the incident.