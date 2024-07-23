TN: High school teacher arrested under POCSO for sharing obscene content with Class VIII student

A high school teacher from Sattur, a town in Virudhunagar district of Tamil Nadu, was arrested under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act on Sunday, July 21, for sharing sexually obscene content with a Class VIII student.

According to the sources, around 150 students are studying in the school and Thangapandian, has been working as a Class VIII teacher for the last 12 years.

Meanwhile, Thangapandiyan was sending sexually obscene photos and messages to a Class VIII student's mother's mobile phone and was sexually harassing the student, stated a report by The New Indian Express.

Recently, the teacher's wife found obscene messages on his phone and informed the girl's parents. Later when inquired, the girl revealed that such messages had been sent since July 7.

Subsequently, the student's parents lodged a complaint against the teacher at the All Women Police Station in Sattur. Following an investigation, a case was registered, and the teacher was subsequently arrested under Sections 11 and 12 of the POCSO Act and 67 of the Information Technology Act.

The teacher was then remanded under judicial custody. Further probe is on to find if any other children in the school have beem prone to harassment by the teacher.