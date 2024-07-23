Odisha students to indulge in yoga, Pranayam, stretching for 10 mins after morning prayers

Yoga, Pranayam and stretching exercises — this is what will follow for Odisha students in secondary schools right after the morning prayers.

This is so that the students are able to focus on their academics even more, stated a report by The New Indian Express.

The School and Mass Education (SME) Department took this decision as it is already reviewing games and sports activities in schools.

This activity will ensure that the body and mind of students is fresh and activated which will, in turn, help them focus on their academics.

As per sources from the SME department, the Directorate of Secondary Education has been directed to come up with Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs), including a chart for tasks for the physical education teachers (PETs) so that extra hours after schools are allotted to games and sports activities for nurturing sporting talents of students.

Since time for physical education teachers to work with students is limited, this decision has been taken. Along with this, every school needs to have at least one team, or more, in any sport.

A record of students who are exemplary in sports and have won laurels is to be maintained by the schools to encourage other students.