Budget 2024: Government to promote women's participation in workforce

Union Finance Minister (FM) Nirmala Sitharaman announced during the Budget presentation in the Lok Sabha today, Tuesday, July 23, that the government plans to establish hostels specifically for working women.

This initiative aims to foster and enhance the participation of women in the workforce, addressing one of the key components of gender equality and economic development.

She further added that there is an immediate need to focus on the poor, women, the youth and the farmers.

With the announcement, the schemes would ensure greater participation of women in the workforce and will implement several strategic initiatives.

This includes the establishment of working women hostels in collaboration with various industries, ensuring safe and convenient accommodation options for women professionals.

Specific skilling programmes are to be introduced as well, to make the market economy more accessible to women. On these lines, she said, "We will facilitate higher participation of women in the workforce by setting up of working women hostels in collaboration with industries and establishment of creches in addition the partnership will seek to organise women-specific skilling programmes and promotion of market access for women SHG (Self-Help Group) enterprises."

Today, Tuesday, July 23, Finance Minister (FM) Nirmala Sitharaman presented the 2024-25 Budget. This thus marks her seventh consecutive budget presentation and surpasses the previous record held by former Prime Minister Morarji Desai.

While presenting the budget, she said in Lok Sabha that the people of India have reinforced their faith in the government led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, for the third consecutive term.