Africa faces a deficit of 15 million teachers. Expert proposes solution

Over 15 million teachers — that's the deficit that Africa faces, an official of the African Union (AU), informed. He informed that this will have a negative impact on education and development aspirations.

This observation was shared by Mohammed Belhocine, the AU commissioner for education, science, technology and innovation during the 45th Ordinary Session of the Executive Council of the AU in Accra, stated Xinhua new agency in a report.

An investment of $90 billion is needed for Africa to bridge the gap, enhance the infrastructure of education and meet the United Nations (UN) Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

"This teacher deficit is huge, and we need strong efforts to bridge the gap and make the best use of what we are already investing in our educational systems," Belhocine said.

Rebranding of the teaching field, so that more competent individuals are inspired to join the profession, and digitisation were proposed as solutions to the problem.

Mohammed Belhocine also asked for support from around the word for improving the education system in the country, because the world itself will be in need of youngsters because of low population growth in parts of the world, and during this, the youth of Africa might be of great help.