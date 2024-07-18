GenAI course enrollments on Coursera: Let's check in to how it is going

A

As the GenAI revolution progresses, it is ushering in a new wave of innovation and productivity but also causes concerns about job security and challenges for businesses to adapt.

An EY report estimates that GenAI could add $1.2-1.5 trillion to India’s GDP in the next seven years, with education and upskilling as critical drivers.

However, 69% of jobs in India are at risk of some degree of automation. White-collar workers, in particular, need to demonstrate their GenAI skills to secure employment and advance their careers.

The soaring demand for GenAI courses on Coursera highlights the potential of this technology to address its own disruption, revolutionise education, and transform not only 'how' but 'what' we all learn.

India leads globally with 7,00,000 enrollments across 250+ GenAI courses and projects on Coursera, translating to someone in India enrolling in GenAI content every minute.

Beyond AI and tech skills, there is also an enduring need for human skills like communication, problem-solving, computer literacy, and management.

As AI accelerates and puts more jobs at risk, leadership will become increasingly important, as it is a uniquely human skill that AI will likely never replace.

The remarkable uptake of GenAI courses in India highlights a nationwide commitment to embracing the future of work. This trend, driven by both individual and organisational efforts, underscores India’s leadership in the AI revolution and its readiness to harness AI technology to accelerate towards the $5 trillion economy vision.