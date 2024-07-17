upGrad's Bootcamps used applied learning & AI; enrollments jump to 8x
Tell us about the bootcamps.
upGrad offers an extensive range of bootcamps designed to equip individuals with industry-relevant skills for both tech and non-tech careers. These intensive short-term training programmes are structured to deliver the knowledge and skills required for career acceleration.
Riding high on our growth, we have elevated popular Tech Bootcamps in most in-demand disciplines such as Digital Marketing, Full Stack Development, Data Science, and UI/UX with a unique industry-first pedagogy.
The modules, unlike other conventional Bootcamps formats, will now include only 20% of the Study element while focusing 80% on Practical Applications.
What truly sets upGrad's bootcamps apart is their unique pedagogy, which prioritises practical experience to ensure that learners are fully prepared for the demands of the modern workplace.
For instance, the coding bootcamp is meticulously structured to provide a comprehensive learning experience including Agile Methodology projects, extensive hands-on coding practice on the CloudLabs platform, daily doubt resolution sessions, and graded projects.
This blend of activities ensures that learners can apply their new skills in real-world scenarios, thereby, accelerating their career progression.
When was applied learning and AI integrated into it?
Experiential and innovative learning is at the core of what we do at upGrad and hence, we are leading the adoption of AI at various levels to ensure our learners get a competitive edge: via curriculums and live classes to ensure they understand the architecture and fundamentals of the tool and accordingly utilise the capabilities to drive innovation, via assignment grading to enhance the learning experience, and via frequent webinars by industry experts to address rising queries and confusion regarding GPT and other similar AI-powered tools.
We have deployed various Machine Learning/AI tools and we leverage the power of Large Language Models (LLMs) available in the market to enhance our educational offerings. Our AI implementations include learner-facing initiatives such as embedding AI into our curriculum and using AI-powered chatbots to enhance the learning experience. We have built a GPT-powered Chatbot to allow learners to undergo mock interviews at their convenience.
The Chatbot offers real-time performance scores and feedback, providing a personalised and immersive learning experience for learners. We are also working on bigger projects like Revision GPT.
What has been the impact of using AI in your pedagogy.
We take extreme pride in having built one of the largest integrated GenAI skilling portfolios for freshers and the working class, encompassing university-led courses, bootcamps, and certifications that are reverse-engineered to meet market /skill demand.
In response to our pedagogy, our overall bootcamp portfolio has grown 8x in the last FY, and overall have been able to command a higher programme completion rate of 80%+.
In the same FY facilitated over 55,000 career transitions, reaffirming the outcome-focused learning we provide.
Scope for AI in upGrad in the future.
At upGrad, we've built one of the largest integrated GenAI programme portfolios, featuring over 25 courses, a mix of free and paid ones. These range from certifications and bootcamps to university-led courses and even pathway and study abroad programmes, catering to learners at all levels as they step out of school education.
Our market-ready curriculum, coupled with robust placement preparation, has positioned us as a leader in upskilling within India Inc.
We're proud to offer a comprehensive GenAI portfolio tailored for freshers, mid-career, and senior professionals, enabling them to boost employability or achieve domain expertise.
Our focus on experiential and innovative learning allows individuals to apply new knowledge directly in their work environments, making our programmes particularly effective and relevant.
Additionally, AI skills are particularly transformative for leadership roles as they enable leaders to harness data-driven insights, automate processes, and make informed decisions that can propel their organisations forward.
Our recent programme launch is a testament to our commitment towards building an AI-ready workforce. The International Institute of Information Technology (IIIT) Bangalore and Microsoft have jointly announced a certification — GenAI for Leaders, powered by upGrad.
This programme is not about teaching leadership in the AI era but empowering leaders to adopt and lead GenAI initiatives in a practical way. With the rapid evolution of the industrial landscape, mastering Generative AI is no longer optional but essential.
Our collaboration with Microsoft and IIIT Bangalore brings together the best of academia and industry, providing professionals with the skills needed to stay ahead. Leaders need to understand and leverage AI for driving business results and therefore, upskilling in such industry-ready skills will drive the next wave of talent and economic growth in India.