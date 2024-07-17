upGrad's Bootcamps used applied learning & AI; enrollments jump to 8x

A

upGrad offers an extensive range of bootcamps designed to equip individuals with industry-relevant skills for both tech and non-tech careers. These intensive short-term training programmes are structured to deliver the knowledge and skills required for career acceleration.

Riding high on our growth, we have elevated popular Tech Bootcamps in most in-demand disciplines such as Digital Marketing, Full Stack Development, Data Science, and UI/UX with a unique industry-first pedagogy.

The modules, unlike other conventional Bootcamps formats, will now include only 20% of the Study element while focusing 80% on Practical Applications.

What truly sets upGrad's bootcamps apart is their unique pedagogy, which prioritises practical experience to ensure that learners are fully prepared for the demands of the modern workplace.

For instance, the coding bootcamp is meticulously structured to provide a comprehensive learning experience including Agile Methodology projects, extensive hands-on coding practice on the CloudLabs platform, daily doubt resolution sessions, and graded projects.

This blend of activities ensures that learners can apply their new skills in real-world scenarios, thereby, accelerating their career progression.